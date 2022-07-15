Dry weather leaves reservoirs 'lower' than wanted – but no plans for hosepipe bans yet

Lower than normal levels at the Elan Valley, which provides water for the West Midlands,

It comes after a retired Environment Agency officer warned concerns over the amount of water resources across the country are "starting to build".

Posting on Twitter, David Throup, who covered Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire for the Environment Agency before retiring last year, said he expected "big pressure" on water resources in the coming weeks.

He said the situation was affecting Mid Wales' reservoirs, such as Elan Valley, Clywedog, and Vyrnwy.

He wrote: "River flows really beginning to suffer by the end of June, with increasing numbers notably or exceptionally low.

"Reservoir levels are also dropping rapidly with many well below normal."

"Of concern locally is that the Welsh reservoirs used to maintain flows in the Severn and Wye are very low."

Figures from the end of June – which are already out of date – showed that all three Mid Wales reservoirs were either 'notably low' or 'exceptionally low'.

Severn Trent said that it is currently monitoring the situation closely.

The company also urged people to be sensible with their water use.

It comes as the country is braced for extreme temperatures on Sunday and into the early part of next week.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: "Our region has seen a relatively dry start to the year, only seeing 67 per cent of the rainfall we would usually expect between April and June 2022, the current heatwave combined with the very dry July mean that reservoir levels are lower than we would like them to be at this time of year.

"Although we have no current plans for a hosepipe ban, we are continuing to monitor the situation closely."

He added: "To ensure people have access to water for essential things like washing and cooking if the hot weather continues, it’s important that everyone continues to be mindful of their non-essential water use.

"This includes taking simple steps to use water more efficiently at home, such as popping a sheet over the paddling pool in the evening so that you can use it again the next day. Once you’re done, you can use the water on your plants in the garden.