Day-by-day temperatures for Black Country as extreme heat warning is extended

The Met Office issued the rare warning yesterday which covers much of England, including the West Midlands, and states there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures.

The warning, originally in place for Sunday, will now be in place for 48 hours after it was extended to cover all of Monday too.

A statement from the Met Office said: “Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

“Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

“Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines (are) likely to be required.

“Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.”

In the Black Country temperatures are expected to climb over the next seven days. Here are the forecast temperatures around the region over the next seven days:

Wolverhampton

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 22C

Thursday - 20C

Friday - 22C

Saturday - 25C

Sunday - 29C

Monday - 31C

Dudley

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 22C

Thursday - 20C

Friday - 22C

Saturday - 25C

Sunday - 29C

Monday - 31C

Stourbridge

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 23C

Thursday - 21C

Friday - 23C

Saturday - 26C

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 32C

Walsall

Tuesday - 23C

Wednesday - 22C

Thursday - 20C

Friday - 22C

Saturday - 25C

Sunday - 29C

Monday - 31C

Birmingham

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 23C

Thursday - 21C

Friday - 23C

Saturday - 26C

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 32C

Stafford

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 22C

Thursday - 21C

Friday - 23C

Saturday - 26C

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 32C

Cannock

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 22C

Thursday - 20C

Friday - 22C

Saturday - 25C

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 31C

Lichfield

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 22C

Thursday - 21C

Friday - 23C

Saturday - 26C

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 32C

Kidderminster

Tuesday - 25C

Wednesday - 24C

Thursday - 22C

Friday - 24C

Saturday - 26C

Sunday - 30C

Monday - 32C

Hottest day of the year warning

A Met Office forecaster has said there is a "30 per cent" chance Sunday could be the hottest day ever recorded in the UK.

The warmest day on record so far is the 38.7C scorcher recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden in July 2019.

On Monday, Wales recorded its hottest day of the year so far as the mercury reached 28.7C in Cardiff’s Bute Park, while in England, the temperature peaked at 32C in Northolt, west London on the same day, 0.7C below its hottest temperature of 2022 so far which was 32.7C recorded at Santon Downham, in Suffolk, on June 17.

On Monday, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “Parts of south-east England could exceed 35C on Sunday.

“At the moment, we are looking at a 30 per cent chance of seeing the hottest temperature recorded in the UK.”

Network Rail has warned speed restrictions are likely to be in place this week on some parts of the network most affected by the hot weather, while the AA Driving School and RAC told motorists they should carry water with them, start their journeys earlier in the day, plan their routes and check their vehicles before setting off.

Weather forecasting models suggest it is possible – though not likely – temperatures could reach 40C in the UK next weekend.

It's also been reported that the Government is drawing up plans for Britain's first national heatwave emergency in response to the amber heat warning, with a Cobra held at Downing Street yesterday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) may also declare a national emergency with a 'level four emergency' if the heat becomes so extreme that 'illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy' as well as those more vulnerable.

Plans to cope with the heat, created by the NHS and UKHSA, say that children should not do 'vigorous physical activity' when temperatures rise above 30C.