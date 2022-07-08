Black Country soaks up the rays as UK braces itself for heatwave

Enjoying the warm weather: Vicky Pooni at Bantock Park, Wolverhampton.

Parts of the country were hotter than Los Angeles on Friday as they reached 28C, with Brits bracing themselves for a heatwave.

The Met Office has said it will start a consistent run of high temperatures over the next few days, meaning Britons could bask in an official heatwave.

Enjoying the warm weather: Vicky Pooni with her dog Noodle at Bantock Park, Wolverhampton.

Families headed to Bantock Park in Wolverhampton to bask in the sun, taking their canine friends along for a sunny day outdoors.

However, there are fears for vulnerable people, children, and poor swimmers who could find themselves in danger due to the heat.

Playing football in the warm weather was Amami Hael: aged six, at Bantock Park, Wolverhampton.

The Alzheimer's Society said dehydration is a common challenge for people with dementia, who can easily forget to drink enough water.

Loved ones and carers can help by leaving water within easy reach, sharing a drink with the person, leaving reminders to drink, and providing foods with a high water content.

Dog tired: playing with his ball in the warm weather, is Murray, who belongs to Rae Garfield, at Bantock Park in Wolverhampton.

Chief executive Kate Lee said: "As the temperatures rise this week, we are urging families and carers to check in on people with dementia to make sure they are staying hydrated, wearing light clothes and keeping out of direct sun.

"Popping round to check on a neighbour, friend or family member with dementia can help protect them and keep them safe during the hot weather."

As temperatures rise, the Local Government Association, which represents councils across England and Wales, is also urging people to keep safe in the water and learn what do in case of an emergency.

Last year, 277 people died as a result of accidental drowning, an increase in 23 deaths from the previous year.

With more people likely to be out near water during the latest spell of hot weather, councils are urging everybody to be vigilant to the dangers of drowning, especially parents with children.

People are being warned particularly of the risk of cold-water shock, which is one of the biggest causes of drowning.

Even strong and confident swimmers can struggle and drown after jumping into cold and unpredictable seas, rivers, canals and lakes where temperatures can be as low as 15C in the summer - half that of typical swimming pools heated to 30C.

Councillor Nesil Caliskan, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: “In a heatwave, one of the first things people do is flock to their local bathing spot to cool off and what might look like a safe place to take a dip or have a swim could in fact be a danger.

“Councils want to make sure everyone is safe around water, which is why we are urging people to follow our advice to be careful and vigilant to the dangers.