Developers could pull out of controversial bungalow conversion after backlash

The bungalow

More than 80 residents signed a petition against the plans to extend the property, in Timbertree Road, Cradley Heath, to include four double bedrooms each with en suite bathrooms along with parking for three cars.

Planning agent Reza Tabtatabi, of Igloo Construction, told the Express & Star that the applicant, a relative, was disappointed by the residents' reaction to the revamp and may now put the bungalow back on the market.

"Unfortunately we have been made to feel unwelcome. Everybody was so hostile which was sad to see.

"We don't want to be somewhere where we're not welcome. The property belongs to my brother-in-law who is a single man. I can't see what's wrong if he has two rooms and rents the others to tenants to generate some savings. It's not anyone's business.

"He's already had a letter put through the door by the next door neighbour stating that he should not set foot on their property to erect scaffolding, but I don't know if they're aware that under the Party Wall Act they cannot deny access to us," Mr Tabatabi said.

Residents objected to the plans on the grounds that they were over-development, would create parking woes, would block lighting and that it was not in keeping with the street scene. However, their views fell on deaf ears when Sandwell Council's planning committee gave the scheme thumbs up by10 votes to three last week.

Now campaigners have pledged to explore avenues to stop it in its tracks due to concerns over the manner in which the application was handled.

Petition organiser Ian Wilcox, 62, said: "The whole sequence of events has left a bad taste in the mouth. The recommendation reports were biased from day one.

"It went from the immediate next door neighbour receiving advice that due to their light being at risk of being blocked, that the application probably wouldn't get permission, to our complete shock to see that the officers recommended it for committee approval."

He said no-one was against the properties being redeveloped as long as they were in keeping with the character of the street.

"We could take the council to court over its handling of the matter," Mr Wilcox, a business consultant, said.

Next door neighbour Sue Morgan added: "We will take the matter further. It's the fact that the council doesn't think that I'm going to lose sunlight in my lounge. Also when the building goes up the occupiers will be able to see straight into my bathroom and we will be able to see into their bedroom.

"But my biggest concern is the parking. The road is narrow and most of the residents are elderly. Any parking on the verge will be a road safety risk."