'Malicious communications' probe after hoax package prompts police to evacuate station

By Deborah HardimanKidderminsterPublished: Last Updated:

A malicious communications probe has been launched after Kidderminster Police Station was evacuated due to a suspicious package brought in by a member of the public.

Kidderminster Police Station, off Habberley Road. Photo: Google
Kidderminster Police Station, off Habberley Road. Photo: Google

Bomb disposal experts were called out and officers evacuated from the premises off Habberley Road at about lunchtime on Saturday after a concerned member of the public brought in a suspected explosive.

West Mercia Police sent for the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to check the item.

The site was re-opened at about 4pm.

In a Twitter post the force said: "Kidderminster Police Station is now back open. It had been evacuated after a man brought in a suspicious package he received at home.

"Thankfully it turned out there was nothing dangerous inside, however a malicious communications investigation has been launched."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

