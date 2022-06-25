'Malicious communications' probe after hoax package prompts police to evacuate station

Kidderminster Police Station, off Habberley Road. Photo: Google

Bomb disposal experts were called out and officers evacuated from the premises off Habberley Road at about lunchtime on Saturday after a concerned member of the public brought in a suspected explosive.

West Mercia Police sent for the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to check the item.

The site was re-opened at about 4pm.

In a Twitter post the force said: "Kidderminster Police Station is now back open. It had been evacuated after a man brought in a suspicious package he received at home.

"Thankfully it turned out there was nothing dangerous inside, however a malicious communications investigation has been launched."

