'Malicious communications' probe after hoax package prompts police to evacuate station

Bomb disposal experts were called out and officers evacuated from the premises off Habberley Road at about lunchtime on Saturday after a concerned member of the public brought in a suspected explosive.
West Mercia Police sent for the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to check the item.
The site was re-opened at about 4pm.
In a Twitter post the force said: "Kidderminster Police Station is now back open. It had been evacuated after a man brought in a suspicious package he received at home.
"Thankfully it turned out there was nothing dangerous inside, however a malicious communications investigation has been launched."
