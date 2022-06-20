Stafford health centres see the light as LED pilot cuts costs

The lighting

Gnosall Health Centre, in Brookhouse Road, Gnosall; and Beaconside Health Centre, in Weston Road, Stafford; are among the participating GP centres to see energy demand slashed after lights were changed by health service property specialist Assura.

In total its participating Staffordshire surgeries will save 75,000 kilowatts of energy per year saving more than £14,000 in energy bills.

LED systems installed in consultation rooms, waiting areas, training and staff rooms spaces have resulted in lower running costs.

The initiative was designed by primary care centre operator Assura as part of its SixbySix strategy to minimise the impact of its buildings on the environment. It is part of plans to achieve net zero carbon buildings in the future.

Lighting improvements have been carried out in 30 medical centres across England and Wales.

Assura's senior project manager Paul Warwick said: “We are committed to a net zero carbon portfolio and that starts with making our existing buildings more energy efficient.

"While we’re designing and innovating to reach net zero on our new-build projects, we’re also making the small but important changes at existing sites like these - ensuring we play our part in a sustainable future and supporting the NHS to meets its goal to be the first net zero carbon health service by 2040.”

Lighting has also been changed at a further GP centre in the Leek area.