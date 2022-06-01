Action group members celebrate Jubilee in Wednesbury park they helped to save

Kevin Brown, Sue Tycer, Richard Pearce, Ian Cadwallader, Nick Jardine, Maria Jardine, Debbie Talbot.

Friends of Goldicroft Park fought tooth and nail to save their local park, and are now in the process of applying for Village Green status for the Wednesbury site.

Sandwell Council wrote to residents last year outlining proposals to redevelop land off Goldicroft Road, in Wednesbury, so houses could be built on the land.

It prompted the launch of a Facebook campaign group called Friends of Goldicroft Park, and also a petition which attracted more than 150 signatures.

Members wanted to protect their local park, which is surrounded by residential properties, is popular with dog walkers, and features grass, trees and bluebells.

The redevelopment work was due to start in June 2021, but due to a backlash from the community, the council made a u-turn within days.

And on Sunday, local residents gathered on the park they helped save with a Jubilee celebration for the whole family.

There were games of football and rounders, craft activities, stalls, as well as a raffle with items donated from Morrisons and Hobs Express.

Children also painted their own bird boxes and a tree from Hollybush Garden Centre was planted as part of the Queen's Canopy to celebrate the Jubilee.

The tree was planted by Kevin Brown, the 17-time British Discus Champion and four-time World Masters Discus Champion.

Kevin, aged 57, from Streetly, who competed in the Commonwealth Games in 1994 and 2002, said: "I was very, very honoured, as I've never done this before.

"It's a chance to be a part of history."

Kevin also runs an organisation named Official Record Breakers, named after the BBC children's series Record Breakers which ran from 1972 to 2001.

He started it to re-ignite people's motivation after the Covid lockdowns, awarding people for various activities they took part in.

These can but do not need to be world records, and instead can be personal, club, national, European, or Commonwealth records.