Green link to be created between Cannock Chase and Sutton Park

Barr Beacon Nature Reserve will be improved

Purple Horizons will help create and improve natural habitats throughout Walsall, Lichfield, Cannock, Dudley and Sutton Coldfield.

The Government has announced Purple Horizons will be one of five projects to get a share of £2.4 million to improve wetlands, woodlands and natural habitats in the West Midlands.

Natural England's West Midlands area manager. Emma Johnson. said: "Natural England's Purple Horizons project is about making more green space and making it even better, and that will benefit the half a million people who live near by.

"We know there is more demand for nature and green space than supply but we can do something about that. And it matters because nature is essential in tackling climate change and being in places like Barr Beacon with the wind in your face is good for people's wellbeing."

She added: "We are facing three big challenges. Climate change, loss of wildlife and our own health and wellbeing. By increasing the supply of nature and the quality of nature around Walsall and Lichfield will make a big difference.

"The Purple Horizons project will bring together people and businesses because we all have a vested interested in improving the quality of green space and nature in the West Midlands."

Dudley Council keeper of geology, Graham Worton, added: "The Purple Horizons project is going to link together a varied mosiac of habits across a large area, north Black Country, up to Cannock Chase across to Sutton Coldfield.

"This will give better access and more robust landscape capability than we have ever had before."