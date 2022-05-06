'Aggressive' badger chases walkers around Cannock Chase and prompts RSPCA warning

Despite badgers usually being nocturnal animals and not usually seen by people during the daytime, this particularly aggressive badger has certainly been making its presence known.

It was spotted chasing and following people around the Cannock Chase district on Friday while families and dog walkers were trying to enjoy the country walks.

Now, the RSPCA has issued a statement about the badger in question and have asked people to keep their distance, warning that the creature may be unwell.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “This is not normal behaviour for a badger, who are nocturnal and wouldn’t usually be seen in open daylight walking amongst people.

“The RSPCA would advise that if anyone sees this badger – or any other – behaving like this, to keep a distance, and to keep dogs well away. It may well be disoriented and could be unpredictable and aggressive.

“If you see a badger you have concerns about please call the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999."