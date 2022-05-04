A5 Cannock overnight closures for £300k road repair programme

Drivers will face overnight closures on the A5 in Cannock

The work will involve resurfacing the carriageway between Longford Island and the M6 junction 12 at Gailey.

National Highways said maintenance was required to provide motorists with a smoother and safer road due to deterioration.

The scheme costing £302,000 will see resurfacing of the stretch of road in both directions, laying material to increase the road surface friction to reduce the risk of vehicles skidding and replacing markings.

The work will begin on Monday and is expected to be finished by May 21. It will be carried out overnight, between 8pm and 6am Monday to Friday.

To ensure the safety of workers the A5 will closed in both directions overnight.