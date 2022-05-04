Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

A5 Cannock overnight closures for £300k road repair programme

By Deborah HardimanCannockEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Drivers will face overnight closures on the A5 in Cannock for work to fix a deteriorated stretch of road in an improvement project costing more than £300,000.

Drivers will face overnight closures on the A5 in Cannock
Drivers will face overnight closures on the A5 in Cannock

The work will involve resurfacing the carriageway between Longford Island and the M6 junction 12 at Gailey.

National Highways said maintenance was required to provide motorists with a smoother and safer road due to deterioration.

The scheme costing £302,000 will see resurfacing of the stretch of road in both directions, laying material to increase the road surface friction to reduce the risk of vehicles skidding and replacing markings.

The work will begin on Monday and is expected to be finished by May 21. It will be carried out overnight, between 8pm and 6am Monday to Friday.

To ensure the safety of workers the A5 will closed in both directions overnight.

Diversions will be in place while access to frontages and for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the repair project.

Environment
News
Transport
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News