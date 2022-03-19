Notification Settings

Walsall bus wrecked in fire drama as flames leap out from engine

By Deborah HardimanBrownhillsEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A bus was gutted when it caught fire on Saturday lunchtime.

Bus on fire on A5 Watling Street, in Brownhills
Firefighters arrived at the scene near The Crown public house on the A5 in Brownhills at about 12.30pm to find the National Express West Midlands service well alight.

No-one was hurt when the engine caught fire outside homes near the Rising Sun Island and Wilkin Road.

Photos from a witness show flames leaping out of the back of the bus as well as thick black smoke drifting above the carriageway.

The scene in A5 Watling Street, in Brownhills. Photo: Scott Wall

Crew Commander Carl Hilton, of Aldridge Fire Station, said: "When the crew got there the passengers had left the scene. The whole of the bus was destroyed."

National Express West Midlands has been approached for comment.

