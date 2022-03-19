Firefighters arrived at the scene near The Crown public house on the A5 in Brownhills at about 12.30pm to find the National Express West Midlands service well alight.
No-one was hurt when the engine caught fire outside homes near the Rising Sun Island and Wilkin Road.
Photos from a witness show flames leaping out of the back of the bus as well as thick black smoke drifting above the carriageway.
Crew Commander Carl Hilton, of Aldridge Fire Station, said: "When the crew got there the passengers had left the scene. The whole of the bus was destroyed."
National Express West Midlands has been approached for comment.