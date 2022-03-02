Village to plant saplings for Queen's Green Canopy project in jubilee year

Rev Martin Strang from Doxey Parish Church, Councillor Keith Allen from Doxey Parish Council and Doxey Walking Group and Jane Whitney-Cooper from Doxey Parish Church

Doxey Parish Church, Doxey Parish Council and Doxey Walking Group have joined the Queen's Green Canopy project.

The 105 saplings have been provided for the Doxey community by the Woodland Trust and the first tree will be planted at a special ceremony on Sunday, March 20 by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, James Leavesley DL.

He will be joined by schoolchildren and families, church members, parish councillors and local organisations to celebrate the planting of the first of the saplings at Castle View Park, off Valerian Drive, which is managed by Doxey Parish Council.

The 105 saplings will be a mixture of hazel, crab apple, downy birch, hawthorn and goat willow, all of which are native and hardy species.

Reverend Martin Strang, Vicar of Doxey, said: "We are delighted that one of the Queen's representatives for our county is joining us for this special event to support the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

"We all need to play our part in caring for and enhancing our environment and it is great to be able to bring the church, community groups and the parish council together to support this."