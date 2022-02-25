Debris clean-up in Bewdley as flood water drops

Water levels on the River Severn at Bewdley peaked on Wednesday

Worcestershire County Council said the rising water had now peaked in the town as well as in Upton following storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin which resulted in flooding.

Work is due to start to clear roads of debris as the water recedes.

Chairman of the county's the multi-agency Tactical Co-Ordination Group, Superintendent Mel Paley said: “We have now seen the levels of the River Severn peak in all areas across the county and are starting to see the water levels subside in key locations, we have reviewed the risk and as a result have now stood down the major incident status.

"There has been significant flooding across the county which has had considerable consequences for local residents, businesses and commuters. We will continue to provide a multi-agency response, working together with our partners to support our local communities as move into the recovery stages.

“As the flooding subsides, we continue to check roads for damage and debris. Work will be taking place to keep areas clear and safe and I would ask people to bear with us as we do this.

"Please do not risk driving through flood water and observe road closures and the signs in place restricting access; road closures are in place where the road is impassable and dangerous and you are risking your safety by driving through them.”

Highways chief Councillor Alan Amos said: “We have worked closely with our partners throughout these floods and continue to do so as we move into the recovery phase.

“We’d just like to ask that residents are patient with us over the next few days as we clean-up of affected areas to get things back to normal.

“Roads still may be closed for safety reasons and we’d ask people not to attempt to drive through any flood waters or move any cones that are in place to keep people safe.”