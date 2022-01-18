Students host Anne Frank Exhibition at Wolverhampton academy

Peer guide Kaushik Sondhi, aged 14, is one of the students at helping hosting a two-week Anne Frank exhibition

The programme is titled 'Anne Frank, A History for Today' and features photographs of the Frank family and the build up to World War Two.

Maps of significant places, excerpts of Anne's diary and quotes from her father will also be on show at The Khalsa Academy.

It comes as a new investigation has identified a suspect who may have betrayed the Frank family to the Nazis in 1944 after two years of hiding in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

15-year-old Annie died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945. Her diary was published after the war and has become one of the most famous books of the 20th Century.

Twenty students from Years 9 and 10 have been selected as exhibition guides and mentors, delivering information, facts and the stories behind the displays which are provided by the Anne Frank Trust.

Anne Frank was just 15 years old when she died

Charlotte Harding, teacher at the academy, said: "Understanding the Prejudice and discrimination of the past can help our students understand the present.

"The way they have worked together to become guides for the exhibition has really stretched them and developed their confidence.

"This is particularly important as the students saw the news reports today that suggest the mystery of who turned them in may have been solved after 77 years."

The exhibition will run until the Holocaust Memorial Day on January 30 and it is hoped that all 750 students will get to see it.