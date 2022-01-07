Icy roads cause Black Country and Staffordshire travel disruption - but cold snap set to end

Snow from yesterday has given way to ice on the roads this morning

Met Office chiefs warned some roads may be covered with icy patches – and there would be a mix of sunny spells and snow, sleet and hail.

And they said it would turn slightly milder but would still remain wet, cloudy and breezy heading into the weekend – with some showers.

Temperatures in the region fell to around 4C (39.2F) on Friday, with the icy conditions causing mayhem on the roads for motorists and bus users.

National Express West Midlands was forced to divert its 81 service due to ice on Woodcross Street, Pugh Street and Mount Road in Bilston.

Meanwhile temperatures are expected to rise again on Saturday to around 8C (46.4F) and will remain around that temperature leading into Monday.

Gritters have been hitting the streets of the region as drivers were reminded to take care on the roads, with crews in Staffordshire having been in action since Wednesday.

Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "It’s been a busy few days and nights for our gritting crews who have been working round the clock to help keep roads clear.

"It also looks like the freezing temperatures and wintery showers we’ve seen on the higher ground could be with us for a bit yet, so we’ll continue to grit as required and monitor conditions closely. Remember, if you do need to travel today, please drive to the conditions, slow down and allow extra time for your journey."

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "[It will be] a cloudy, wet and breezy day [on Saturday]. Milder than recent days, though feeling unpleasant in any heavy rain or hill snow. Maximum temperature 8C.