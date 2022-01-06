Snow falling in Smethwick on Thursday

After a mild start to 2022, flurries of snow were reported across the region including in Wolverhampton, Smethwick, Upper Gornal and Wordsley on Thursday morning before getting heavier at lunchtime, after a night when temperatures in some parts of the country reached as low as -8C.

Photos from Upper Gornal and Smethwick show snow sticking to pavements and cars.

More snow is expected, with two weather warnings - one for snow and another for snow and ice - in place across Staffordshire, as well as much of the north of England and Scotland.

In its snow warning, in place until 4pm today, the Met Office says: "A band of rain will move eastwards across the UK during Thursday, with this likely to fall as snow for a time, particularly over hills.

Snow falling in Upper Gornal

"Many places will see 1-2 hours of snow with a risk of temporary slushy accumulations above 100-150 m with snow leading to difficult travel conditions. A longer period of snow is expected over higher ground with 2-5 cm likely above 200-300 m, and 10-15 cm above 400 m.

"Over higher routes, strong winds will lead to drifting and temporary blizzard conditions."

The warning for snow is then replaced with a warning for snow and ice, which runs from 8pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday.

"Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west during Thursday evening and overnight are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 100-200m (mainly 2-5 cm, but locally 5-10 cm above 200 m and as much as 15 cm over the highest ground where showers are most frequent)," forecasters warn in the second warning.

Gritters and snow ploughs have been out in parts of Scotland and northern England. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough," they add, before also warning of gusty winds and heavier showers.

Temperatures across the West Midlands are forecast to dip to 2C on Thursday night, but could feel like -3C at times.

Blustery conditions will make the temperatures feel colder for many throughout the day as air from the Canadian Arctic sweeps across the UK, Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said.

In its forecast for the region, the Met Office says isolated sleet and snow showers are "likely overnight", but many areas will remain dry with clear skies.

The Grade II listed St Margaret's Church in Hawes, North Yorkshire, sits surrounded by snow covered fields. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Brisk winds, and turning cold with a risk of some patchy ice by morning. Minimum temperature -1 °C," the forecast adds.

National Highways is warning motorists to check forecasts and road conditions before travelling, and has issued a Severe Alert for snow in some areas.

They also ask drivers to allow extra time to complete journeys and to consider whether their trip is absolutely necessary.