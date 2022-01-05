Staffordshire woman rescues 800 at-risk hedgehogs in one year

Joan Lockley with Tammy who was rescued from Castlecroft in December

Joan Lockley rescued the first hedgehog from her garden 20 years ago and has never looked back, going on to set up the West Midlands Hedgehog Rescue at her house in Cheslyn Hay.

Ms Lockley has seen numbers snowball in the last few years, as she believes increased public awareness means more at-risk hedgehogs are being reported to sanctuaries.

The former housewife turned animal rescuer said: "It's hard work, you don't have a life of your own, but I never ever turn one away.

"It sounds very glamorous and cute but it's a very hard job. Lots of carers in the the area have stopped because it is so difficult.

"What people don't see is when I sit up all night with them, when I take them to the vets knowing they won't come back, when they die on me.

"It can be stressful and very emotional. But you have to focus on saving the next one otherwise you couldn't do it, it'd be too upsetting."

Joan Lockley runs the rescue from her back garden, with her very own 'Hosprickle' in the shed which is fitted out with cages, heating, and air conditioning.

She is currently caring for 15 hedgehogs and added: "It's very very rewarding, once you get one well and release it, especially the babies.

"You don't know what'll happen to them next but you have saved a life. It's a rollercoaster of emotions."

The hedgehogs become very attached to Ms Lockley, following her everywhere and climbing over her feet.

And while she tries not to play favourites, she has one long-term resident who's won a special spot in her heart.

She said: "I have one hedgehog named Rosie who I've had for about three years. She's blind so I can't release her and I keep her in the garden. She's gorgeous.

"She has real character, she plays, she runs around, she even became very fond of one of my scarves and we had a tug of war over it.

"People underestimate hedgehogs, they don't understand how intelligent and full of character they are."

Ms Lockley will respond to calls at all hours of the day and night to rescue hedgehogs, helping them to recuperate before releasing them back into the wild.

She also does talks to interested groups on the animals and how to look after them.

The rescue relies on money and donations, which have been stretched thin over the lockdown.

To donate to the West Midlands Hedgehog Rescue, email joan.lockley@talktalk.net or go to the rescue's Facebook page or website.