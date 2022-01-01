Notification Settings

West Midlands from the sky: New perspective given by pictures snapped by drone

By Mark DrewWolverhamptonEnvironmentPublished:

Aerial photography used to involve finding a volunteer to hang precariously from a helicopter.

Stunning autumn colours along Penkridge Bank Road, Cannock Chase
The arrival of drones has changed all that. It has allowed news organisations to literally get an instant new perspective.

And, as long as you are trained and licensed, it also enables anyone to experiment with images from several hundred feet up.

The bandstand at Walsall Arboretum
Seven Cornfields in Wolverhampton, subject to a campaign to keep it green
Delph Locks, Brierley Hill

Today we feature some images of landmarks taken by drone. Many have been taken by our chief photographer Tim Thursfield and some have been submitted by readers over the year.

Tim, 50, has many years experience and has hopped on board a helicopter several times to take newspaper images.

Dudley town centre
Dudley town centre
The former Eye Hospital, in Compton Road, Wolverhampton

He said: “The drone has given us the option of getting a bird's-eye view on big events, landmarks or new buildings. You can also be creative. Looking directly down to the ground can provide an image that makes you look twice.

“The new technology has transformed photography just as it has film-making. And it is great fun to experiment with new techniques.”

Foxcote Farm, Stourbridge
The German War Cemetery on Cannock Chase
Severn Park, Bridgnorth, and the rugby club, were flooded in January
Pye Green Tower, Cannock
Lichfield Cathedral
The huge HS2 base that has been built off Cappers Lane, Whittington
Snowy Beacon Park, Lichfield
The McArthur Glen development in Cannock as work neared completion
The causeway over Blithfield Reservoir, near Abbots Bromley
Dudley Market
Intu Merry Hill Shopping Centre, Brierley Hill
Aerial pic looking down over container yard at Pentalver Cannock Ltd
Pye Green Tower, Cannock
The Springfield Brewery Education Campus, Wolverhampton
Dudley College Technology Centre, near Dudley Zoo
