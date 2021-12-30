Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flood alerts for Staffordshire and River Severn as river levels rise

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordEnvironmentPublished:

Parts of Staffordshire remain on alert for flooding after heavy rainfall caused river levels to rise in the region.

The burst banks of the River Penk from Radford Bridge in Stafford
The burst banks of the River Penk from Radford Bridge in Stafford

The River Sow and River Penk are both at risk of flooding nearby areas in Stafford, leading to The Environment Agency issuing a flood alert to residents on Thursday.

Areas at risk include low-lying land near the River Sow between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough, the River Penk between Coven and Stafford, the Sandyford Brook, the Rising Brook, the Ridings Brook and the Saredon Brook.

The Environment Agency said: "River levels are high but steady at the Milford river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains.

"We do not forecast the situation to deteriorate any further. We expect river levels to remain high.

The burst banks of the River Penk from Radford Bridge in Stafford

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Alerts also remained in place for the River Severn from Highley near Bridgnorth down to Stourport and Worcester on Thursday.

To check for updates on the situation, go to the Government's flood alert website.

Anyone worried about flooding can contact Floodline for advice on 0345 988 1188.

Environment
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Stourport
Wyre Forest
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News