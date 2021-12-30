Flood alerts for Staffordshire and River Severn as river levels rise

The burst banks of the River Penk from Radford Bridge in Stafford

The River Sow and River Penk are both at risk of flooding nearby areas in Stafford, leading to The Environment Agency issuing a flood alert to residents on Thursday.

Areas at risk include low-lying land near the River Sow between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough, the River Penk between Coven and Stafford, the Sandyford Brook, the Rising Brook, the Ridings Brook and the Saredon Brook.

The Environment Agency said: "River levels are high but steady at the Milford river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains.

"We do not forecast the situation to deteriorate any further. We expect river levels to remain high.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Alerts also remained in place for the River Severn from Highley near Bridgnorth down to Stourport and Worcester on Thursday.

To check for updates on the situation, go to the Government's flood alert website.