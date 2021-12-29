Notification Settings

2,500 call for Dudley green waste charges plan to be scrapped

By Thomas ParkesDudleyEnvironmentPublished:

Almost 2,500 people have signed a petition called on council chiefs to scrap potential charges for green waste collections in Dudley.

Green bin collections will be extended from 32 weeks to 50 weeks – but people will be charged if they want to use the new service.

Chiefs made the move after complaints from people who were "frustrated" with the current service and wanted it to be extended.

But it has attracted strong opposition – with almost 2,500 people calling for the proposal to be abandoned before its introduction next year.

The authority has said it will announce what the cost will be before collections restart next spring. Currently, green bins are collected every fortnight and stop during the winter months.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

