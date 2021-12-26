Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flood alerts issued in the Black Country after heavy rainfall on Christmas Day

By Nathan RoweHalesowenEnvironmentPublished:

A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Black Country after rainfall on Christmas Day.

A map of potentially effected areas
A map of potentially effected areas

Water levels on the River Stour and Smestow Brook were forecast to rise on Boxing Day morning due to heavy rainfall overnight.

As a result, flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

At 12pm today, water levels at Halesowen and Bescot have been measured at the highest level recorded at the stations.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "Flood alert for River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses."

Environment
News
Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News