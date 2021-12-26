Flood alerts issued in the Black Country after heavy rainfall on Christmas Day

A map of potentially effected areas

Water levels on the River Stour and Smestow Brook were forecast to rise on Boxing Day morning due to heavy rainfall overnight.

As a result, flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

At 12pm today, water levels at Halesowen and Bescot have been measured at the highest level recorded at the stations.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "Flood alert for River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.