Flooding alert: Defences installed in Bewdley as River Severn rises

Previous River Severn flooding in Bewdley

The Environment Agency is warning that low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Highley, in Shropshire, southwards are likely to be affected. Water levels are predicted to peak in Bewdley on Saturday afternoon at up to 13 feet.

Other locations which may be affected include Stourport and Worcester where flooding from drains may also be affecting the racecourse and the county cricket ground.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses," the agency's website stated.