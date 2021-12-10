Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flooding alert: Defences installed in Bewdley as River Severn rises

By Deborah HardimanWyre ForestEnvironmentPublished:

Flood barriers have been installed in Bewdley due to rising levels along the River Severn as more rainfall is expected in the region.

Previous River Severn flooding in Bewdley
Previous River Severn flooding in Bewdley

The Environment Agency is warning that low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Highley, in Shropshire, southwards are likely to be affected. Water levels are predicted to peak in Bewdley on Saturday afternoon at up to 13 feet.

Other locations which may be affected include Stourport and Worcester where flooding from drains may also be affecting the racecourse and the county cricket ground. P

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses," the agency's website stated.

Meanwhile rains were cancelled between Shrewsbury and Welshpool on Friday morning after flooding hit Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Environment
News
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News