Ludlow's Medieval Christmas Fair had to be cancelled after being devastated by Storm Arwen

A week after Storm Arwen brought snow, blew down trees and destroyed a Christmas fair, the Met Office has issued another weather warning for the country on Tuesday.

A yellow warning for whole of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland is in place from 9am on December 7 until midnight, with gusts of up to 50mph expected.

In its forecast, the Met Office says: "A deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic is likely to bring high winds to many parts of the UK. Strong winds arriving into the west through the morning, spreading inland and reaching eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. Strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period."

Thousands of people across the country are still feeling the effects of Storm Arwen.

As of Sunday morning, more than 4,000 homes are still without power.

Storm Arwen brought trees and power lines down last week

On Saturday, Boris Johnson said he had held calls with those leading the response to Storm Arwen and the Government is ready to further support the recovery work “in any way we can”.

The long delays have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies which failed to restore power to customers quickly enough.

It has also agreed with firms to lift the £700 cap on compensation which could be offered to those stuck without power.

The change will allow those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they have no electricity, are an initial £70 for the first 48 hours’ of any cut.

A second yellow weather warning, this time for snow, is also in place from 11am onwards on Tuesday.