Storm Arwen wreaks havoc across the West Midlands

Snow in Hednesford Road, Cannock

Snow and high winds have seen trees fall across train tracks and roads, causing delays on the travel networks.

West Midlands Railway announced a fallen tree in Codsall had stopped services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

WMR tweeted: "The Shrewsbury line remains blocked by a fallen tree near Codsall.

"Very limited road transport is operating and there's currently no estimate for the line to reopen. Ticket acceptance is in place on local Arriva bus routes."

A pedestrian battles through the snow in Cannock

The cross city line from Lichfield to Redditch through Birmingham has also been affected.

WMR tweeted: "The Cross City line north remains blocked between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield City by a fallen tree and associated overhead wire damage.

"Although we've not been able to source road transport, ticket acceptance is in place on local NX West Midlands bus routes."

The Black Country Museum has decided to close its doors due to the weather.

A spokesman said: "Unfortunately, due to the weather conditions we’ve had to take the reluctant decision to close the museum today.

"This means that the museum is closed for general admission. Santa Hunts for Sat 27 Nov are also cancelled.

Snow at Ashmore Park, Wednesfield. Photo: Paul Turner

"This isn’t a decision that we’ve taken lightly. However, the safety of our visitors and colleagues is our priority. We’re very sorry and understand that this will be disappointing news for everyone who was looking forward to joining us today."

Dudley Zoo also announced it was closed and the "animals have snuck into their cages."

Following the overnight #snow #DZC will be closed today.

Many of our animals remain snug & warm inside their dens, but Jasmine the reindeer couldn't wait to explore outside!

If you've got pre-booked tickets for today, please call

01384 215313 on Mon & we'll arrange your visit! pic.twitter.com/xtGaO3sfWN — Dudley Zoo (@dudleyzoo) November 27, 2021

The M6 Toll has also been hit by high snow fall.

Motorists were warned: "Due to heavy snow, significant stretches of the M6toll are being affected.

"Our team are currently responding and reviewing all areas regularly.

Good morning Arwen. First snow of winter in Wolverhampton. pic.twitter.com/SVo2Y770k8 — Pat McFadden (@patmcfaddenmp) November 27, 2021

"We urge you to travel with care. Further updates can be found on our website, thank you for your understanding."

David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “It certainly has been a challenging 24 hours for our highways crews.

"The double-whammy of snow and high winds has mean crews have been working round the clock to keep our county moving.

"Crews will continue working throughout the day to clear our highways of debris and snow.

"Weather forecasts seem to show the snow tailing off and temperatures rising during the day, but nevertheless I would advise people to take care on the roads, drive safely and allow more time for their journeys."

In Dudley, all libraries have been closed for the day.

A yellow warning for wind is still in place for the whole of Staffordshire until 6pm today.

A cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England), which is in place until 3pm on Monday.