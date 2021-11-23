Strong winds set to hit region this weekend as Met Office issues weather warning

The whole of the West Midlands is set to be hit with blustering winds this Saturday with speeds likely to reach over 50mph.

Strong winds are set to hit the region this weekend

A yellow weather warning is in place with the Met Office advising delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

The majority of the country, and the whole of the West Midlands, is included in the warning.

Temperatures in Wolverhampton are set to dip around 3C (37F) during the warning.

Very strong winds are due to hit northern areas of Scotland first from noon on Friday, with the weather front gradually making its way further south.

The Met Office said gusts are likely to reach 50mph to 60mph widely, but could reach 70mph to 80mph in coastal areas.

Bridges and roads could also close and the Met Office said there is a slight chance power cuts may occur, affecting services such as mobile phone coverage.

The strong winds are set to affect the majority of the UK, with only a small part of south-east England avoiding a yellow weather warning.

The warning will be in place until 6pm on Saturday.

