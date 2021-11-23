Solar lights installed on Wolverhampton canal towpaths

The sunlight-powered lights – which illuminate after dusk – have been installed 11 yards apart and run along the Birmingham Main Line Canal from Coseley to the bottom of the Wolverhampton Lock Flight.

They then stretch all the way along the Wyrley and Essington Canal from Wolverhampton Railway Station to Bentley Bridge Retail Park at Wednesfield.

The work was carried out as a result of a partnership between Wolverhampton Council and the Canal & River Trust and part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Each of the lights is fitted with special ‘bat hats’ to ensure nocturnal mammals are not distracted by the glow coming from the towpath as they hunt for food and navigate the canal.

The council’s city environment boss Councillor Steve Evans said: “We’re very lucky to have a wonderful canal network in our city and it’s important we do all we can to help residents and visitors enjoy it.

"The new solar lights will make sure our canals and towpaths remain a safe and attractive option all year round. They are a valuable addition to our network of cycling and walking routes across the city, which we are continuing to extend and improve.

“The installation of these lights is part of our city’s ‘Smart Infrastructure’ project. This project includes Smart Lighting, which is currently converting Wolverhampton’s streetlights from older higher energy sodium lamps into low energy LEDs.”

Enterprise manager at the Canal & River Trust James Dennison said: “These eco-friendly lights have been installed on Wolverhampton’s busiest canal towpaths and are going to bring major improvements for everyone who uses the waterway routes.

“Our canals are great places to visit throughout the year, and now local people don’t have to limit their use of these important routes to just daylight hours.

“The lights will mean our towpaths can be used as green walking and cycling routes year-round, allowing the local community to experience the health benefits of being next to water.”

Derelict former industrial land along the canal at Lower Horseley Fields, just outside the city centre is being used to build 1,200 luxury new homes as part of the council’s £65 million ‘canalside village’ development.

City economy boss Councillor Stephen Simkins said: “This is a key regeneration project and ties in with the i9 and i10 office developments and the new £150m interchange and railway station.