Plans for two Wolverhampton care homes within 100 yards

168 Cannock Road, Westcroft

Care provider Keys Group is hoping to turn a residential property at 181 Cannock Road, Westcroft, into a home for up to four vulnerable young people, aged between 10 and 18.

In addition, a separate planning application to convert 168 Cannock Road – less than 100 yards away – into a home for 18-65-year-olds with learning disabilities has been lodged to South Staffordshire District Council by Swanton Care.

However, the proposals have been met with a raft of objections from people living near both sites which are based on the Wolverhampton border.

An online petition against both plans on the Westcroft NHW (neighbourhood watch) Facebook page has already gathered more than 100 signatures.

A Westcroft resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “This really isn’t best for the residents of the homes or for us.

“Westcroft is very small with no shops or amenities, a very inconsistent bus service only running between 6am and 5pm and no easy access to schools.

“I have spoken to a lot of people who feel this is the wrong place for these institutions.

“For a start it will also make accessing workplaces or college courses difficult as the residents will need to be driven everywhere.

“The main A460 road is a consistently busy 40mph road and the main route between Cannock and Wolverhampton hospitals.

“These two planned homes are within 100 yards of each other, which is just too much for such a small place,” said the resident.

“There is a very real risk that they could bring noise, disturbance and anti-social behaviour to the area which is not desirable as there are several young families here.

A report on behalf of the Keys Group stated: “The young people who would be residing in the proposed care home have been taken into care because they are unable to live with their natural parents and are not old enough to live independently.”

The application for Mayflower House, which is located on the opposite side of Cannock Road, is for an extension and car park.

If approved, the former domestic residence will house up to six people aged 18-65 with learning disabilities, autism, acquired brain injuries, mental health support requirements and other complex care needs.

No Swanton Care staff will live on site, but the home will be staffed 24/7 by a minimum of six support workers at any one time.