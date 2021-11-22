Flashing speed signs on Wolverhampton ring road to cut accident figures

Wolverhampton ring road

The 'watchmen' signs which flash up messages to warn drivers to slow down along Wolverhampton's ring road which is currently the subject of a speed limit review which could see it permanently drop from 40mph to 30mph.

Wolverhampton Council has insisted that the cameras are not being used for fine enforcement purposes, and will be switched on at the end of the month.

Cabinet member for city environment Councillor Steve Evans said: "A consultation has recently taken place on proposals to make the current temporary 30mph speed limit on Wolverhampton's ring road permanent.

"Responses from that consultation are currently being reviewed before a final decision is made in the coming days.

"Regardless of the outcome of that consultation the number accidents on the ring road has been a cause of concern to us for some time, which is why we have installed watchmen signs with associated automatic number plate recognition cameras at various locations on the ring road, which will flash up a message displaying a vehicle numberplate and reminding motorists to stick to the speed limit.

"These advisory messages are very effective at bringing speeds down. They are flexible, they can be programmed and adjusted to whatever speed limit is in place, whether that be 30mph or 40mph, and they will be turned on week commencing November 29."

The cash for the new cameras has come from the Department for Transport's Integrated Transport Block pot which is awarded to council's to fund small capital improvement schemes.

Highways bosses want to keep the 30mph limit on the city's ring road, which was brought in during the pandemic on a trial basis, following government advice to promote social distancing measures.