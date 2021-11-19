New money saving green measures available to select group of homeowners

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal wants everyone to go green

City of Wolverhampton Council, in partnership with Marches Energy Agency, is delivering the Green Homes Grant - Local Authority Delivery Scheme in Pennfields.

The scheme will enable city homeowners on low incomes, who may be struggling to pay their heating bills, to make energy efficient improvements to their homes to keep them warmer and reduce energy use.

Homeowners will be able take advantage of improvements such as floor and loft insulation, storage heaters and energy efficient windows and doors fitted in their homes. These implementations will assist with reducing home energy use by keeping the heat in, assisting residents to stay warm and improving the homes’ overall energy-efficiency creating year on year savings for the homeowners.

To be eligible homeowner need an income of less than £30,000 (before tax and housing expenses). The homes will need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rated D or below. An EPC can be provided if one is not available.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, City of Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city assets and housing, said: "This is a really fantastic scheme that could help many households make their homes more energy efficient. The scheme will make energy-saving improvements to the homes of people who may be struggling to pay their heating bills and will help to make homes greener and more sustainable.

“The grant could make the difference between having a warm home or not. I would encourage anyone who might be suitable for this scheme to apply and take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade the energy efficiency of their property.”

More information about eligibility, measures that are included within the scheme, and how to apply can be found at https://www.wolverhampton.gov.uk/green-grants.

While this scheme is specifically aimed at homeowners in the Pennfields, all city residents who meet the criteria can complete the application process so that they may be considered for future schemes.