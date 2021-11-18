Land at Castlecroft that has been allocated for housing

The poll, run by South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson, asked more than 200 residents for their views on plans to build hundreds of homes on land in Lower Penn.

It saw 99.5 per cent say they believed development would cause "irreversible damage" to the green belt, while the same figure said the homes would cause increased traffic and put strain on local health and educational services.

A total of 99 per cent of respondents said no large developments should be built in the area.

The survey follows the launch of the South Staffordshire Plan, which earmarks green sites across the district for more than 8,000 homes.

Former cabinet minister Mr Williamson is campaigning against development and said protecting the green belt has been his "mission" since he entered parliament 11 years ago.

South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson

He said: "I’ll fight the development of new homes on protected land.

"As the survey shows my constituents are resolutely behind our campaign to save Lower Penn and together, we will put a stop to these plans."

The Save the Lower Penn Green Belt action group has urged district councillors to join the fight against development.

Group treasurer Nigel McDonald, said: "The survey clearly shows the strength of feeling within our community against the proposed development in Lower Penn, and as a parish we call upon our district councillors to get behind their constituents to help stop this development."

South Staffordshire Council said the 'preferred options' outlined in the plan aimed to balance the protection of the green belt with the need for housing.

Bosses have encouraged people to take part in a consultation on the proposals, which runs until December 13.