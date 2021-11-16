Work begins on New Cross Hospital solar farm

The proposed solar farm

The pioneering facility is being built on a former landfill site at Bowman’s Harbour, in Wednesfield, and will be used to produce energy for Wolverhampton's acute hospital.

It will be the first hospital in the country to utilise and operate its own solar farm providing renewable energy.

Most of the Planetary Road site which for many years was plagued by fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour, will be converted into 28 acres of panels, infrastructure and an access road as part of a joint scheme by the City of Wolverhampton Council and the Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Trust.

It is expected to produce 6.9MWp of sustainable solar energy, estimated to power the hospital for around 288 days a year

Money saved will be ploughed back into providing frontline healthcare services.

The city's climate change boss Councillor Steve Evans said: “The start of works on this pioneering solar farm demonstrates our commitment to climate change which is critical to protect our planet for generations to come.

“I’m pleased to see the council supporting the local hospital in achieving its ambitions to reduce carbon emissions in the city.

“During the last year, as part of its carbon reduction strategy, the council has converted thousands of street lights to low energy LEDs, become the first place in the Black Country to plant a Tiny Forest, has secured funding to plant 20,000 new trees across the city in the New Year, created new cycle routes, and are bringing in new electric fleet vehicles for the council and Wolverhampton Homes.

“The new solar farm development will certainly have a positive impact in making Wolverhampton a greener city,” he added.

Existing green energy sources already in use at the hospital, including harnessing heat from the waste incinerator, will provide additional power but it is hoped the majority will come from solar.

The farm will link to the hospital via an underground cable, known as a private wire, stretching the half-mile distance between the two sites.

A public consultation carried out to gather feedback on climate change revealed that 82 per cent of residents in the city said they would welcome solar farms here.

The authority’s planning agents Arcadis said: “The proposals present an exciting opportunity to contribute significantly towards the energy demands of New Cross Hospital, utilising green technology to provide clean, carbon zero and renewable energy.

“In this particular case it’s a good use of otherwise very difficult to use land and something that will cut the hospital’s costs and cut their emissions quite significantly.

“It’s a very good example of how different organisations who maybe until now just had a relationship of paying the rates and getting the bins collected need to think differently about how they can join together to work in a shared purpose which is net zero.”