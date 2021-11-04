Work has started on solar panel field which will power entire Wolverhampton hospital

The proposed solar farm

A sod cutting ceremony was held yesterday (Thursday) which was attended by NHS directors and Wolverhampton City Council cabinet members.

The hospital will be the first in England to be directly powered by a solar farm which will provide around 288 days of self-generated renewable energy.

NHS Improvement director Lord Carter said: “Environmental concerns are at the top of everyone’s agenda as highlighted at the current COP26 summit in Glasgow.

“In such a historical week for the world’s environmental concerns, I am proud to be associated and present at today’s ceremony for this wonderful innovation.

“It is my hope that other Trusts throughout the country will follow The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s lead.”

The new solar farm should save the NHS £15-20 million over the next 20 years, around £1 million a year.

Covering the size of 22 football pitches the solar panels is being built on a former landfill site.

Mr Paul Maubach, Interim Lead Officer, Black Country and West Birmingham Integrated Care System: said: “In October 2020, the NHS became the world’s first health service to commit to a target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“Our efforts across the Integrated Care System will be increasing over the coming months to ensure that we play our part in meeting this ambitious target. We are off to a great start though with bold and innovative steps being taken by partners in Wolverhampton to realise the ambition with plans for a new solar Farm to power the hospital.”

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for City Environment and Climate Change at City of Wolverhampton Council, said: “The start of works on this pioneering solar farm in Wolverhampton demonstrates our commitment to climate change which is critical to protect our planet for generations to come as highlighted at the current COP26 summit in Glasgow.

“Since declaring our Climate Emergency in July 2019, the Council has been supporting its partners towards making Wolverhampton zero carbon."