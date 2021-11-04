Plea to celebrate Bonfire Night safely in Staffordshire

The county's emergency services say although it is a time for fun the public should remain mindful of the dangers of fireworks and of the spread of coronavirus.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service prevention head Mark Walchester said garden bonfire parties were not recommended due to the risk of getting out of control.

“Bonfire Night and the days surrounding it can be busy for our firefighters. We would advise people to attend a professionally organised display because we know they are much safer with few significant injuries occurring and first aid on hand.

“If you do choose to celebrate with fireworks at home, please plan very carefully. Take care and remember to follow the firework code.

“Playing with fireworks is dangerous so make sure to keep them in a locked and secure container away from reach of children.

“We don’t recommend having a bonfire in your garden. They can easily get out of hand and spread quickly to hedges, overhanging tress and garages, even to the house.

“If you do decide to have one in your garden, please follow the advice on our website,” Mr Walchester said.

Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care Dr Richard Harling added: “It is fantastic for people to be able to once again enjoy Bonfire Night. The key thing, however, is that we celebrate safely.