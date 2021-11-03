Brownfield sites under-utilised across West Midlands, experts say

Green belt sites such as Yieldsfield Farm, off Stafford Road, Bloxwich, are under threat

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced plans to build 160,000 homes on 1,500 hectares of old industrial sites across the country as part of the Government's levelling up plans.

However, experts say the figure is only the "tip of the iceberg" and insist that 36,700 hectares of brownfield land could be developed for 1.3 million new homes.

This includes nearly 5,000 hectares in the West Midlands – enough to build almost 180,000 homes.

It comes after West Midlands Mayor Andy Street launched a review into available brownfield sites in a bid to stave off green belt development across the region.

Analysis of figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities by real estate specialists Sirius Property Finance shows an estimated brownfield area of 4,925 hectares that could be developed.

The firms says 179,071 homes could be built on such sites.

Managing Director Nicholas Christofi said: “There have long been calls to utilise brownfield land in order to address the current housing crisis and so many will have warmly welcomed the government’s decision to finally do so.

"However, it’s fair to say that the development of 1,500 hectares is really just the tip of the iceberg when viewed against the wider context of just how much brownfield land there is.

"Redeveloping brownfield land requires additional time, resources and budget and so it might not be the primary focus for many housebuilders.

"But it does present a wealth of potential and not only could it help significantly boost housing stock levels, but the value of this stock in current market conditions would be substantial."

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has launched a major brownfield regeneration scheme in a bid to hit a target of 215,000 new homes over the next decade.

Council chiefs across the region have come under fire after the controversial Black Country Plan – which is going out for a second consultation – proposed sacrificing green belt land for more than 7,700 homes.