Insulate Britain protesters block busy Birmingham city centre road

Protesters from Insulate Britain blocking Great Charles Street Queensway in Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday November 2, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Insulate. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

Activists from Insulate Britain holding banners sat in the road on the A4400 inner ring road at Paradise Circus. They were intermittently holding up traffic as they moved on and off the carriageway.

Around 20 people took part in the protest but had moved on by 11am, West Midlands Police said. Nobody has been arrested.

It was part of coordinated action taking place simultaneously in the West Midlands, Manchester and London.

Motorists were seen arguing with the demonstrators who were holding up traffic on one of Birmingham's busiest roads.

Protesters from Insulate Britain blocking Great Charles Street Queensway in Birmingham

Motorists argue with protesters from Insulate Britain in Birmingham

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Following our earlier update, the activists have now left the scene and dispersed.

"Around 20 people briefly and intermittently blocked traffic at Great Charles Street for around an hour at around 9am and caused minimal disruption.

"They have now dispersed peacefully, but our officers are continuing to monitor the situation and will remain in the city centre.

"No arrests have been made. We'd like to thank people for their patience."

Insulate Britain said that around 60 demonstrators descended on Birmingham, Junction 23 of the M25 near London and Junction 6 of the M56 in Manchester.

Police officers at the scene

Traffic builds as protesters from Insulate Britain block Great Charles Street Queensway in Birmingham

The London and Manchester roads are part of the strategic road network and covered by a super injunction granted to National Highways last week.

Around 20 demonstrators arrived at the M25 but were stopped by police from getting into the road at about 8am. Six sat on the pavement with a banner, and some glued themselves to the ground.

Insulate Britain posted on Twitter: "We are taking our message to people outside of London because we want everyone to know that our government is killing our children.”