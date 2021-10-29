Apology after dozens hit by power cuts on Willenhall estate

Western Power Distribution intends to improve the power supply to customers and embrace new technology

Residents in Threshers Way and Threshers Drive in Short Heath have been suffering supply failures caused by issues with a low voltage cable.

Electricity company Western Power Distribution said it had made efforts to carry out repairs on a section of the network and apologised to customers for the disruption after dozens of properties were affected.

Thirty customers lost power between 8.40pm and 11.10pm on October 10 due to a blown fuse.

A similar issue happened on October 20 between 5.25am and 7.20am followed by an underground cable fault at 10.30am which resulted in the service being switched off while repairs were completed.

Western Power Distribution spokesperson Louise Birkett said: "We carried out a temporary repair - but we had to carry out a permanent repair the following day. We replaced 20m of cabling and for that reason we had to take customers off supply while that work was being done.

"Services were restored to 59 customers at 4.50pm and to a further 10 customers at 5.55pm.