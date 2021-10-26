Staffordshire Wildlife Trust speaks out about effects of climate change ahead of conference

Flooding in Staffordshire in 2019

COP26 will see delegates gather to agree global climate action from October 31 to November 12 and the role of nature in this is among the topics being discussed.

The UK's Wildlife Trusts are calling for at least 30 per cent of land and sea to be "connected and protected" for nature’s recovery by 2030.

Jeff Sim, head of nature reserves and species recovery at Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, said: "We are calling on the Government in the lead up to COP26 to put nature at the heart of the UK's action on climate change.

"We are in the middle of a climate emergency.

Jeff Sim, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust's head of nature reserves and species recovery

"It is having a massive impact on wildlife and nature.

"We need to fix and recover our broken ecosystems, so they can help stabilise our climate.

"Now is the time for the Government to act with the upcoming Cop26 conference."

Jeff said that the effects of climate change have been felt in Staffordshire.

"2019 saw Stafford and the Trent Valley hit by destructive flooding," he said.

"There were devastating wildfires in 2018 and 2019 causing more damage than the previous decade put together.

"We are also noticing species moving north as the climate warms and migratory birds arrive earlier."

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust says it is working daily to deliver a recovery and mitigate climate change as well as campaigning for climate action but "can't do it alone".

The trust says it needs decision makers, communities, businesses and everyone else to join in.

While recognising that combating climate change can feel overwhelming for the individual the trust says carrying out small actions can make a big impact in helping to repair the natural world.

It has put together some activities that everyone can pursue.

These include "Go Potty", growing plants or food on a window ledge, balcony or community area in an old pot, Wellington boot, cracked teapot or even an old tyre.

"Growing your own grub is a great way to be sustainable by reducing your climate footprint," says SWT.

"Plants help fight climate change by removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and they can also provide shelter and nectar for wildlife too."

The trust is inviting people to join its Big Wild Walk from October 25 to 31, raising funds the Wildlife Trusts through a 30 kilometre walk undertaken over the week, in three days or in one day.

It also suggests reporting a wildlife sighting to help the trust learn of population changes and trends and letting it know of "unloved" places where nature needs to recover.

Other actions people can take include using less plastic, conserving water, going peat free at home, creating a vertical garden "to bring walls to life with wildlife", changing what you eat by moving to more plant-based foods and growing wildflowers which support a range of insects.

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust has produced a video in anticipation of the COP26 conference which can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=LcnN1IvCAeM

For more information about what the trust is doing and how to get involved visit staffs-wildlife.org.uk/climateaction