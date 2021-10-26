Halesowen MP holds environmental roundtable event ahead of Glasgow COP26 Summit

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris

James Morris MP brought together local students and environmental stakeholders for a discussion about improving the planet and the constituency which historically is facing green space being developed.

The UK is hosting the historic summit in Glasgow for two weeks from Sunday and given its significance Mr Morris wanted to bring together representatives from local friends groups to discuss the key environmental challenges.

James also ran a competition for students to win a place at the Roundtable, by submitting a piece of writing setting out what they do to help the environment, what they hope COP26 will achieve and what they hope the planet will look like by 2050.

Issues discussed were the changes people can adapt to in their everyday life, such as recycling and reusing items and using cars less for shorter journeys, as well as a discussion on the urgency of agreeing action at COP26.

Mr Morris said: "We had a very positive discussion on climate change, and it was very interesting to gather the opinions of those who will be keeping a close eye on developments at COP26.

"I was really impressed with the positive contributions of the students who attended, they are very engaged with the issue of climate change and were full of ideas and contributions."

He added: "They are hopeful that agreement can be reached at COP26, and I hope that the world leaders and delegates will be thinking of young people when they meet next week."

After the event James presented them with certificates and thanked them for their participation.

Those involved wanted the UK to work closely with its allies, whilst making the case to countries more sceptical of the benefits of embracing green technology, as well as encouraging nations like the UK to do more to help developing countries in their fight against climate change.

Following the roundtable, Mr Morris wrote to the COP26 President Alok Sharma MP to feed in the views of those present and to wish him and the UK team well for the forthcoming negotiations.

Mike Poulton, of Friends of Rowley Hills, said: “It was really interesting to be part of James’s COP26 Roundtable, as we discussed the responsibility of the delegates and world leaders to decide how to proceed at the summit.