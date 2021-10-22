Katie Hammond of Direct Art Action

And Direct Art Action UK is urging residents in the Royal town to help with their ambition to create sleeping bags out of the packets.

The charity’s acting manager, Katie Hammond, said: “Crisp packets are notoriously difficult to recycle, with each packet taking up to eight decades to decompose.

“Inspired by other amazing projects around the UK, we found that crisp packets can be upcycled to create survival sleeping bags for the homeless.

“Each blanket takes around 150 crisp packets.

“These are then ironed together to create a watertight bag which helps to keep a rough sleepers sleeping bag dry and add an extra layer of insulation to help keep warm during the gruelling winter months.”

She added: “We now need the people of Sutton Coldfield to volunteer their time, and irons to help create these bags.”

Katie plans to hold ironing parties at the Sutton Coldfield-based gallery on Saturday, November 13 and Friday, November 19 from 5pm.