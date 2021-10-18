Fears over medical centre scheme already being a 'done deal'

The site off Northwood Park Road in Bushbury, Wolverhampton

Planners at Wolverhampton Council are mulling over proposals for a new medical centre on land off Northwood Park Road and Broadway in Bushbury.

But fears are growing that the scheme is already a 'done deal' after workers descended on the site over the past week.

Wolverhampton Council has put out a public notice saying it intends to "dispose of the land" for development as a medical centre.

The centre – which will replace the practice on Prestwood Road West in Wednesfield and Bushbury Medical Centre in Hellier Road – has been opposed by some residents and local councillor Andrew McNeil.

A public consultation into the plans noted that while concerns had been raised over the "loss of green space", Wolverhampton Council considered the land "surplus to requirements" as it sits next to a local park.

Local resident Rachael Villau, who has objected to the plans, said concerns were growing due to work doing on at the site.

"I think the decision has already been made," she said. "The council clearly wants rid of the land, but from what I can gather most people around here want to keep it as it is.

"It is a nice space and if they do build on it the parking will become a nightmare due to all the extra traffic.

"There are sites in Wednesfield that could be built on instead of here."

Work has already started at the site off Northwood Park Road in Bushbury, Wolverhampton

The planning application at the site in Bushbury

Work has already started at the site off Northwood Park Road in Bushbury, Wolverhampton

A Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said the developer had been granted a "short-term licence agreement to enter the site to undertake soakaway testing and monitoring".

"It is standard practice for any developer – at their own cost – to obtain surveys on land intended for development, prior to ownership and planning approval, to assist with design preparation should planning permission be granted."

The spokesperson added that the scheme was "yet to be considered by the planning committee and no decision has been made".

In an official objection to the plans, Bushbury North councillor Mr McNeil, said the site "should be protected from any development" and could be preserved for community use as a "village green".

"The council should not be disposing of a community asset in this way," he said.

He also said the scale of the building would be "over-bearing" and criticised the consultation as a "one-sided affair" in favour of the scheme.

Councillor McNeil said that of 100 residents he had spoken to, only one was in favour of the practice.

Patients in Wednesfield have also raised concerns about the scheme, saying the closure of the Prestwood Road practice would mean they have to travel further to see a GP.