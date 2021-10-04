Residents urged to join campaign against housing plan

Local resident Gemma Harrison with Pat McFadden MP, local councillors and other residents in Bilston

Land next to the Grapes Pool off Moseley Road, Bilston, Wolverhampton, is under threat after it was earmarked for 85 homes under the Black Country Plan.

The scheme is being opposed on the grounds that it will destroy one of the Bilston North ward's few green spaces, which is regularly used by people in the area.

Campaigners took to the streets of Bilston to encourage people to oppose the plan through an ongoing consultation.

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, said: "I am fully opposed to the proposals to build housing on this land, as are all three local councillors from Bilston North.

"We completely agree with the many local residents who see this as a precious green space which should be kept for leisure use.

"Of course, we need new housing in the city, but there are many brownfield sites and former industrial buildings which would be far better suited to new housing than the Grapes Pool field."

Mr McFadden was joined by Bilston North councillor Linda Leach, who started the Save Grapes Pool Field group on Facebook, and fellow ward councillors' Olivia Birch and Phil Page.

The plan, which could see thousands of homes built on green belt sites in all four Black Country boroughs, is currently out for a consultation which ends on October 11.