Members of Dudley Council's housing and public realm scrutiny committee wan to get to the root of it's use of glyphosate.

The chemical is used to tackle weeds in public spaces across the borough, but has prompted criticism over its use.

A report detailing the advantages and disadvantages of the pesticide will be put before the committee along with suggestions for alternative methods of weed control.

Dudley's public realm boss Councillor Karen Shakespear said: "It is absolutely vital we control the growth of weeds both for safety reasons on roads and pavements, to reduce damage to the highway infrastructure, and to ensure our borough continues to look inviting and welcoming.

"People have told us that tackling weeds is important to them and we have continued to invest in this area.

"The use of glyphosate has been the source of debate and we have therefore asked our scrutiny process to have a detailed look at its use, as well as any alternatives that might be available to control weeds.

"They will be looking at how it is used, how temperature and weather can affect it and any disadvantages and limitations for the chemical, so that we can make an informed decision on its future use.

"However, one thing is for certain, we must continue to do all we can to tackle weeds across the borough for everyone’s benefit."