Walking trail lined up as part of region's first environment plan

Andy Street on the banks of the River Stour with Delia Garratt, chief executive of The Wildlife Trust for Birmingham and the Black Country

The West Midlands Combined Authority's natural environment plan aims to enhance biodiversity, protect endangered species and improve access to green spaces and waterways for residents.

The five-year plan, which was launched this week on the banks of the River Stour, also highlights the impact of the Covid pandemic on urban areas with little access to green spaces.

Announcing the plan in Stourbridge, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Solihull Council leader Ian Courts said it would underpin the region's efforts to hit net zero by 2041.

Mr Street said: "During lockdown we all realised the importance of green spaces and how these areas, including our waterways, are key to our natural environment whilst also really benefitting our physical and mental wellbeing.

"That’s why we’ve drawn up our natural environment plan, which sets out how we’re going to improve and maintain these critical spaces across the West Midlands.

"The plan also recognises how the West Midlands’ natural environment holds huge potential to mitigate the effects of climate change, from reducing the risk of flooding to directly removing carbon dioxide from our atmosphere.

"Decades of polluting industry and expansive development on our green belt has forced wildlife out, but this plan aims to put a stop to the damage by protecting, restoring, and enhancing the region’s biodiversity for everyone’s benefit."

Under the plans, everyone will have access to a green space within 300 metres of their home.

Meanwhile a number of major projects are outlined, including establishing a new national walking trail, securing funding for the Black Country UNESCO Geopark, and setting up a regional tree nursery to increase the supply of saplings.