Gavin Williamson urges council to 'listen to residents' and scrap green belt housing plans

An artist's impression of how the proposed development would look

The South Staffordshire MP is opposing a scheme for 50 homes which have been lined up for a green belt site on Landywood Lane, Great Wyrley.

The Government minister has this week handed South Staffordshire District Council a 2,230-signature petition against the plans.

The proposal has been opposed on the basis that the encroachment onto green belt land will lead to environmental damage and the erosion of the distinct identity of individual villages.

Mr Williamson said: “Once again, I am standing with the 2,230 residents that have signed my petition against the construction of 50 houses on Landywood Lane.

"We have campaigned tirelessly to shield our cherished green belt from environmental damage and to protect the distinct identity of our villages.

"Now, it’s time for the South Staffordshire District Council to listen to the will of its residents and rejects this inappropriate proposal."

Gavin Williamson handing over the petition to South Staffordshire District Council

Previous schemes for the site have been considered and thrown out.

Plans for the current scheme were formally submitted by Cameron Homes in June and feature 50 two-storey homes with garages and driveways, as well as a new 50-space car park to serve Landywood Railway Station.

A statement accompanying the scheme describes it as an "acceptable form of development on an allocated, highly sustainable site".

"The design of the dwellings and the layout seeks to respect the local character and the many constraints which affect the site.

"Careful consideration has been given to create an active street scene along the Landywood Lane frontage with existing and proposed landscaping serving to soften the opposing land use.

"The Main Street has also been designed to provide a landscaped avenue which will further enhance the landscaped feel to the scheme."

It adds: "Cameron Homes have aimed to create a development which represents good design and makes the best use of available land whilst complying with respective planning policies.

"The development will provide a place which has recognisable character with lasting traditional qualities in which people will enjoy living in and will add to the vitality of Great Wyrley."