Road closures revealed for HS2 work - with some due to last months

HS2 works will see road closures in part of Staffordshire

A raft of roadworks – including overnight closures – have been announced for the A38 at Streethay, Lichfield, while a tunnel is built for HS2.

The southbound slip road will close in November for up to 14 months, while the northbound slip road will close in January for up to eight months.

Meanwhile the A38 will be hit with a number of night time closures over the next seven weeks for preparatory work.

HS2 said this includes work by South Staffordshire Water, and for contractor BBV JV to carry out ground investigations, make changes to the central reservation and to put diversions in place.

The budget-busting line – which has seen its cost triple to more than £100 billion – will carve through 45 miles of Staffordshire countryside on its way to the north west.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who opposes the line, said: "The closure of the slip roads will be a major headache to drivers hoping to access the A38.

"I will seek clarity as to whether some alternative can be found. Of course, I would rather see HS2 halted now, owing to its cost, environmental damage, and doubts as to whether it is needed in these days of home working."

An HS2 spokesperson said: "HS2 takes its responsibility to impacted communities very seriously, and we try to minimise disruption wherever possible.

"In this location we are building a retained cutting under the A38 for the new high speed railway, which means we will need to implement some traffic management on the A38 and slip roads to carry out this work.

"We are working with National Highways and will put diversions in place for drivers, and we’ll continue to let the community know the detail of works through advance notifications."

National Highways Senior Project Manager, Faizul Chowdhury, said: "We’re working closely with HS2 Ltd to co-ordinate activity and minimise disruption to road users and residents affected by this work as far as possible.

"We will ensure motorists are informed well in advance with appropriate diversion routes to help them plan their journeys."

The tunnel under the A38 will feature a continuous wall of concrete piles with large slabs to support the existing road and slip roads.