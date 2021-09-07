Thunderstorms on their way across the region as Met Office issues weather warning

Thunderstorms are expected to make a dramatic return on Thursday

While residents in the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Mid Wales currently enjoy clear blue skies and highs of 28C (82.4F), that's set to change in a matter of days.

A yellow warning has been issued by meteorologists from 11am-8pm on Thursday across vast swathes of the midlands and north of England, as well as the whole of Wales, with temperatures set to stay around 21C (69.8F) across the region.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: "The hot and clear weather currently being experienced across large parts of the UK is forecast to break down through the middle of the week as showers and thunderstorms arrive. These will initially affect the southwest of the UK on Wednesday, before moving steadily north and developing across most areas through Thursday and Friday.

"Thunderstorm warnings have been issued across a number of areas to highlight the potential for isolated impacts, including surface water flooding of homes and businesses, disruption to transport, and very isolated damage to infrastructure from lightning or hail.

"The semi-random nature of showers and thunderstorms means that many places will not see any thunderstorms at all, so it's not possible at this range to be more precise about the locations at risk, or indeed be more confident about the potential for impacts.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Heavy showers 🌦️ and thunderstorms ⛈️



Thursday 1100-2000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/2aZWpBbUjU — Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2021

The full list of areas across the region set to experience heavy storms includes:

Herefordshire

Powys

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Thunderstorms can occur at any time of the year but it is during the summer months when thunderstorms in the UK are most likely to produce large hail, gusty winds and torrential downpours that can cause disruption to transport networks and damage property.

The Met Office advises residents to not use their landlines during a thunderstorm, as telephone lines can conduct electricity.

If caught outside in a storm, people should avoid large bodies of water and find a low-lying place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects.