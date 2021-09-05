Grants available for those affected by last year's floods

Lichfield District Council is administering grants to property owners affected by flooding last year.

After an extension to the national scheme, Lichfield District Council is inviting those affected by flood in storms Ciara or Dennis in February 2020 to apply for a property flood resilience grant of up to £5,000.

Councillor Rob Strachan, Cabinet Member for Finance, Procurement and Revenues and Benefits, said: “We know how heart-breaking it is to have your home or businesses flooded, and we want to help make sure local properties are able to withstand possible future flooding events.

“This is why we’re inviting anyone who owns a property in the district that flooded in February 2020 to apply for funding to install measures to help make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

To be eligible for a grant, an independent surveyor will need to assess the property to advise on the best way to make a property more resilient to future flooding, such as putting in flood doors and raising electrics from ground level.

The funding can only be spent on flooding mitigation measures and cannot be used for repairs.