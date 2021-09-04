One-person Extinction Rebellion protest blocks Bridgnorth High Street

Lone protester in Bridgnorth. Pic: PhilB

At 11am on Saturday morning traffic was queued up by the Market Hall in Bridgnorth when a lone protester sat in the street to protest climate change and its effects on the world.

The protester wore a sign that read 'I am terrified because of the climate crisis', which is the same message another protester wore when they blocked a street in Shrewsbury town centre in May.

Part of a national movement organised by XR called the Impossible Rebellion, protesters were gearing up to tackle the UK's fossil fuel problem.

This time, protesters said they were protesting against the Government's funding of fossil fuel extraction.

Lone protester in Bridgnorth. Photo: PhilB

Police were called to the scene, and the protester moved onto the pavement after half an hour, with the help of a Bridgnorth traffic warden, who the group have praised for being "reasonable".

A spokesperson from Extinction Rebellion said: "This was part of a national action and we kicked off at 11am but at 1pm there was a national work of rebellion. That is called Impossible Rebellion.

"But this rebellion of one is where a lone protester goes and sits down in a street and says I can't take anymore, I am terrified.

Lone protester in Bridgnorth. Photo: PhilB

"This protest was about stopping the government funding fossil fuels. They do it in two ways: through subsidies to oil companies and putting free aid in places like Nigeria.

"So it's a huge amount of fossil fuel extraction.

"Our target at the moment is the government and also banks who fund billions worth of fossil fuel investments.

"The traffic warden deserves a commendation. The way he dealt with the situation and managed it was amazing."