Birmingham flat fire closes tunnel by Bullring shopping centre

Smallbook Queensway, Birmningham. Photo: Google

Two people in a fifth-floor flat were discovered suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation when emergency crews arrived this morning.

The incident has resulted in the closure of Smallbrook Queensway, near Birmingham New Street station, in both directions.

West Midlands ambulance service stated: "We were called to reports of a flat fire on Worcester Street at 9.27am.

"Two paramedic officers, the trust’s hazardous area response team and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care team attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both of whom were assessed for the effects of smoke inhalation before being discharged on scene.