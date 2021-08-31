Birmingham flat fire closes tunnel by Bullring shopping centre

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

A tunnel by Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre is closed to traffic due a fire in a block of high-rise flats.

Smallbook Queensway, Birmningham. Photo: Google
Smallbook Queensway, Birmningham. Photo: Google

Two people in a fifth-floor flat were discovered suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation when emergency crews arrived this morning.

The incident has resulted in the closure of Smallbrook Queensway, near Birmingham New Street station, in both directions.

West Midlands ambulance service stated: "We were called to reports of a flat fire on Worcester Street at 9.27am.

"Two paramedic officers, the trust’s hazardous area response team and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care team attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both of whom were assessed for the effects of smoke inhalation before being discharged on scene.

West Midlands Fire Service sent four crews to the scene where police were also in attendance.

Environment
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News