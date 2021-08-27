Call for clarity over HS2 amid claims part line 'to be axed'

The HS2 project has been beset with problems

The CBI says claims that the route is set to be scaled back were undermining "confidence and investment decisions" for businesses.

It comes after reports suggested the eastern leg of the route linking Birmingham with Leeds will be put on hold or cancelled entirely due to it spiralling budget.

Costs for the line – which will carve through 45 miles of Staffordshire countryside – have more than tripled in the past decade, with the final cost expected to be well over £100 billion.

Richard Blackmore, CBI Midlands Director, said HS2 was a "cornerstone of government and business ambitions and was "too important a project to downgrade to HS1.5".

"The HS2 network will connect eight of the nation’s 10 biggest cities, creating jobs, opportunity and prosperity throughout the country," he added.

"Reductions in road emissions and congestion will benefit the environment, and improved transport links can forge new collaborations between businesses, cities and regions.

"Continued speculation about the future of HS2 – which undermines confidence and investment decisions – is therefore both unwelcome and damaging.

"Government should put an end to any lingering uncertainty by reaffirming its commitment to delivering HS2, on time and in full, as a foundation stone for an equitable and sustainable future UK economy."

The first section of HS2 from London to Birmingham is already under construction, with the main work on Phase 2a from the West Midlands to Crewe expected to start in 2024.

According to reports in recent days the Birmingham-Leeds route, which forms part of Phase 2b, is expected to be axed in a bid to save around £40bn.

HS2 – which is Britain's most expensive infrastructure project – has been beset with problems over its budget and environmental concerns.

It is the subject of daily protests along its route, where acres of ancient woodland have been destroyed to make way for tracks.